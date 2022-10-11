200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community.

Your next chance to help is coming up in two weeks at the annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament.

200 Club president Mark Dana joined WTOC’S Morning Break along with Jeff Jepson of Evans General Contractors to give a look ahead to the event at The Club at Savannah Harbor and to let you know about a way you can support the organization year round.

