200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire has given almost $4 million to support more than 100 families of fallen first responders in Georgia and South Carolina largely because of the support of the local community.

Your next chance to help is coming up in two weeks at the annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament.

200 Club president Mark Dana joined WTOC’S Morning Break along with Jeff Jepson of Evans General Contractors to give a look ahead to the event at The Club at Savannah Harbor and to let you know about a way you can support the organization year round.

Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

200 club community tournament to be held Oct. 26
2nd annual Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk 1 month away
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah
Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk