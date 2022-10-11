Sky Cams
2nd annual Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk 1 month away

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bluffton is getting ready to hold their second Tunnel to Towers Race to support injured military veterans.

Candice Taylor got involved with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation from hundreds of miles away the same way most people do.

She heard about the great work being done by the organization that builds custom smart homes for catastrophically wounded members of the military and wants to help.

So, she started a T2T race in her adopted home town.

The Second Annual Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk is one month away.

