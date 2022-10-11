Sky Cams
Biden to deliver remarks at virtual fire prevention summit

President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Biden will deliver virtual remarks at a fire prevention summit on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to deliver virtual remarks on Tuesday at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control.

The U.S. Fire Administration is hosting the 75th Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in partnership with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

This year, it will be livestreamed from the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Among the issues being discussed is climate change, which experts say is fueling more frequent, deadly wildfires.

The summit is happening during Fire Prevention Week, which began on Sunday. It is the 100th year of the week’s observance.

