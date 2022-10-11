Sky Cams
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office upgrading reporting software

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - New reporting software is coming to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies describe their old reporting software as outdated.

They say the new system will help streamline cases from street patrols all the way to the court system.

The new software called Synergistic Software Integrated or SSI will allow the department to better communicate with neighboring agencies.

The sheriff’s office says that means deputies won’t have to spend as much time completing paperwork which will lead to more time patrolling capabilities and faster dispatch times.

They say the new system will be available to both law enforcement and administrative staff which they hope will reduce processing delays.

“In the past, one little hang up, if it’s a non-signed paper, it could hold up a lot. And we want to make sure that everybody we come in contact with, that everything is done as quickly as possible,” Jennifer Fleming said.

Deputies say that less time having to complete paperwork will allow them to better interact with the community.

