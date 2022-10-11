Sky Cams
Chatham County Police seize evidence in missing toddler case

Quinton Simon
Quinton Simon(WANF)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department announced Tuesday that they have seized evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon.

CCPD says they believe the evidence “will help move this case forward” and that they are analyzing that evidence to “see where it leads us.” CCPD promised they are following all leads and doing everything possible to bring Quinton home.

CCPD has not named any suspects or said what kind of crime may have been committed in the case of the missing child.

Quinton has been missing for nearly a week. CCPD has gotten help from several agencies on the case, including the FBI, but public updates on the progress of the case have been limited. CCPD Chief Jeff Hadley said the limited release of information is intentional so investigators can protect any evidence they collect should the case take a criminal turn.

