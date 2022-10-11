Sky Cams
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours.

Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to to the town where he started playing bars and parties.

A small college bar might not be the place you expect to see the country artist with the number one song in the nation. But for Cole Swindell, it’s about coming home to the Boro and staying connected to his roots.

You may take Cole Swindell out of Statesboro but you don’t take Statesboro out of Cole Swindell, especially getting ready to play just outside the gates of Paulson Stadium.

“Just driving by that stadium gives me chills and to be back in the town where it all started is just amazing to me,” said Swindell.

With a dozen number one songs under his belt, he sells out venues nationwide. Tonight’s show at the Blue Room matters to him personally.

“You’re the first person I’ve told this but this show came together quickly. I knew we had four shows lined up this week and we’d be in Athens at the Georgia Theater and I wasn’t going to Athens without playing Statesboro first!”

He’s grateful to be back in front of live audiences after the pandemic and hopes to book one across the road at Paulson one day when they can make it happen and share the moment with Eagle Nation.

“No matter what happens from this point on, I take pride in knowing the people who believed in me from Day One.”

