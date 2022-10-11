Sky Cams
Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Happening now, an annual celebration of culture on Hilton Head kicked off today and while the kickoff event ends soon, that doesn’t mean the festivities will be all done.

“Crescendo is a month-long celebration of arts and humanities here on Hilton Head Island,” said assistant town manager Angie Stone.

The assistant town manager calls it an extravaganza and says it’s important to do it each year.

“It is crucial that we highlight the level of talent and the culture that’s here on the island.”

The kickoff event started at 4:30 p.m. in Shelter Cove park, but there’s more festivities for weeks to come like one this weekend.

“We also have rocking ribs, which is down in Coligny this weekend, a barbeque and music festival that’s being held down there.”

If you can’t make it to the kickoff event tonight there’s no need for FOMO, or fear of missing out, because there’s about 100 events spread out over the next month as Crescendo goes through the middle of November.

