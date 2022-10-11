Sky Cams
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County.

Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month.

The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16.

Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access to the highway and proximity to the Bryan County mega site.

Project organizers say the location will allow the facility to serve the growth of the Savannah port.

“I-16 carries the bulk of the product coming out of the Port of Savannah. So from that standpoint it makes a lot of sense for logistics and distribution purposes,” Director of Acquisitions Joe Moriarty said.

DSP Director of Acquisitions Joe Moriarty says the Bryan County mega site announcement put a renewed spark in DSP’s decision to build at a time when inflation was impacting the process.

“There were a lot of lenders that had stepped aside and said they weren’t going to be providing debt going forward for the rest of year. So, it was a tough time to close on land. But, I think the Hyundai thing really helped support our investment thesis. It was a really nice mode of support for the project,” Moriarty said.

And while Moriarty says the company doesn’t have a specific tenant in mind he says there’s interest from companies to use the space as a potential supplier for the Hyundai plant.

“I expect that our building and some of the buildings that are going up around here, I think there are going to be a lot of suppliers interested in taking space.”

The new facility is expected to be just over 540,000 square feet and is set for completion by later next year.

