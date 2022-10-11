Sky Cams
Few coastal showers, better rain chance ahead

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another calm day is ahead of us.

Tuesday with morning lows in the low to mid 60s, a few inland areas will drop to the upper 50s briefly. Patchy fog is also possible in the morning but won’t stick around as long as it did on Monday. During the afternoon we’ll see highs in the upper 70s. This will be another good day for outdoor activities.

Wednesday starts out with the chance for patchy inland fog, followed by highs in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches on Wednesday, with the chance of rain increasing ahead of the front in the form of a few spotty showers during the afternoon and evening.

Our next best chance of rain arrives Thursday morning as the front pushes on through. We could even see a thunderstorm or two, but widespread strong storms are not likely. We won’t notice the cooler air on Thursday, but drier air will begin to move in during the afternoon.

Friday morning will be cooler behind Thursday’s front, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.This will lead us into a nice weekend with highs in the mid 70s and morning lows closer to 50 degrees. Inland areas can plan on upper 40s around sunrise this weekend!

The tropics are relatively quiet, with just one area of potential development. This is situated to move into the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, before moving into Mexico midweek. This system only has a medium-end chance of development over the next two days.

