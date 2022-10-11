Georgia voter registration deadline Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just four weeks away.

South Carolina voters time has run out to get registered but Georgia voters still have a little bit of time.

Even if you think you are registered to vote, it is a good idea to log into the same website and check if your status is still active.

You can check your voter status here or you can register for the first time just make sure you have your driver’s license or state issued ID ready to go.

It only takes a few minutes to fill out your application that will be open until midnight Tuesday.

If you don’t get that completed in time, you will not be able to vote in the November election.

