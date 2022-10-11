Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia voter registration deadline Tuesday

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Election Day is just four weeks away.

South Carolina voters time has run out to get registered but Georgia voters still have a little bit of time.

Even if you think you are registered to vote, it is a good idea to log into the same website and check if your status is still active.

You can check your voter status here or you can register for the first time just make sure you have your driver’s license or state issued ID ready to go.

It only takes a few minutes to fill out your application that will be open until midnight Tuesday.

If you don’t get that completed in time, you will not be able to vote in the November election.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Quinton Simon
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
The 2018 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Latest News

Georgia voter registration deadline Tuesday
Quinton Simon
Chatham County Police seize evidence in missing toddler case
‘It takes a lot of courage:’ Safe Shelter holds vigil for domestic violence victims
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling