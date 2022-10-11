Sky Cams
Globe property development construction continues

Globe property development
Globe property development(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on the property development around the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue in Savannah.

Parker’s told us in January the 3.4 acre site off DeRenne near White Bluff will include a Parkers Kitchen, a Chick-Fil-A, and a Starbucks.

The project was expected to be completed this past summer but if you drive by that area a lot, you know it’s still under construction.

John Rudolph, Chief Development Officer of the project, says supply chain issues caused construction delays but the Parker’s Kitchen is on track to open in mid-November.

Rudolph says this location will be the new prototype for Parkers Kitchen.

“This store is different because you have, obviously a marquee location based on the fact that you have the globe, but it’s really the first opportunity for us to show the new prototype with its open and airy and modern layout, and the enhanced capability for speed of service,” Chief Development Officer John Rudolph said.

The globe is going to stay where it is.

The Starbucks is expected to open in mid-December, and the Chick-Fil-A will likely open sometime in the spring.

