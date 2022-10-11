Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home.

“It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”

For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge in a homeless camp on President Street.

A recent fire in the camp shedding light on the dangers of people living here.

“It’s not only the safety below but it’s the safety above,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

The City of Savannah is evicting the approximately 35 to 40 people living under Truman Parkway on President Street. They have until this Thursday to leave the place they call home.

The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless has been here helping out since the fire happened at the beginning of the month.

“It’s not safe to be under the Truman any longer and so it’s vital and important for us as a community to recognize these are people,” Jennifer

Darsey said.

“We want to treat them with respect, we’re not throwing anybody away.”

“And he says several organizations like the Savannah Chatham Authority for the Homeless are coming together to provide resources for people living here under Truman Parkway.”

The Salvation Army and Union Mission are opening 30 more triage beds for people needing to relocate.

The day center that is expected to open at Union Mission in November should give people somewhere to go, according to Darsey.

“So you’ll have night shelter emergency crisis bed space at night for different shelters and then you’ll have actual day centers for people to go get respite care, do their laundry, take a shower, get hot meals.”

People can also get free Greyhound bus tickets to reunite with family and Renegade Paws Rescue will take in pets that also living under the bridge.

“We need to give them some options and some choices, some safety to go to so that they can self determine what their next steps in life are going to be.”

The city will be sending crews to clean the area once it’s vacated.

“With efforts being taken to provide for better visuals surveillance going forward.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.