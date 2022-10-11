Sky Cams
INTERVIEW: October is National Depression month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is National Depression month. It focuses on mental health education and awareness.

Not everyone experiences depression in the same way, but it can affect anyone at any time.

So, it is important to take that next step and seek out professional help.

Dr. Stephanie Jamison-Void is the founder and CEO of Jamison Consultants Integrated Healthcare Services which provides mental health services to families throughout South Carolina.

