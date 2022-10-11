‘It takes a lot of courage:’ Safe Shelter holds vigil for domestic violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Safe Shelter continued an annual tradition on Friday remembering more than 100 victims.

A safe shelter. A safe space...is what some victims of domestic violence look for everyday.

“I was 18 years old when I met...I can say the person I believed was the love of my life,” said Madai Rodriguez.

It was psychological.

“I was abused for almost 8 years.”

It was physical.

“Punched me. The person who told me I was ugly. The person who mentioned more than one time that I was not enough.”

It was the only way she thought she could stay in the U.S. as an undocumented immigrant.

“I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know where to go. My english was broken.”

There are so many men, women and children with similar stories.

“Here in the state of Georgia...161 lives cut short.”

Candles are lit for each one of them.

Last year, Safe Shelter helped 1,740 victims of domestic violence.

480 were children.

Some victims don’t make it out.

“Madai Rodriguez sharing her story of survival,” said WTOC’s Dawn Baker.

That’s not her story.

“912-629-8888...that’s the number that changed my life.”

Now, it’s her turn.

“Me helping now Latino women and a lot of those are undocumented and they’re afraid to stay they’re afraid to go to the police...make a report.”

Letting them know there are safe spaces, starting with safe shelter.

“It takes a lot of courage...a lot, but it’s not impossible.”

And there are victims...survivors who can help along the way.

Rodriguez said, “I know I can save someone else’s life.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.