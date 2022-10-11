Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday.

Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a look ahead to the event featuring the works of Roberto Coin and William Henry.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Quinton Simon
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
The 2018 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Latest News

Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk
2nd annual Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk 1 month away
Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk
Bluffton Tunnel to Towers 5K Run/Walk
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah
Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah
Breast cancer
INTERVIEW: Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Mary Smith discussing breast cancer