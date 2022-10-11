Levy’s Jewelers trunk show coming to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or designer items for yourself, an exclusive trunk show at Levy’s Jewelers is bringing the collections of two renowned designers to town Wednesday.

Levy’s owner, Lowell Kronowitz along with his chief strategy officer, Stacy Sullivan gave WTOC a look ahead to the event featuring the works of Roberto Coin and William Henry.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.