Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday...
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 million on Tuesday. The drawing is happening Tuesday night.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Quinton Simon
Search continues for missing toddler in Chatham County
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
Troopers: Man dies after car plunges off washed-out bridge with barricades removed in North...
Driver dies after GPS leads him to bridge washed out years before, officials say
The 2018 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Latest News

Cheri Sloniker has had her service dog for more than seven years.
Woman says she can’t find a place to live because she has a service dog
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns after racist remarks
The council president was caught on audio targeting a colleague's child with racist comments.
Los Angeles Council president resigns over racist comments