Public meetings held for 2050 transportation plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The year 2050 might seem far away but the Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is already planning.

They are specifically looking at transportation and how to best meet those needs decades down the road.

The Coastal Region Metropolitan Planning Organization is meeting three times this week.

Tuesday they will be at the CAT Planning Committee Meeting at 4 p.m. at CAT Central on Gwinnett Street.

Then Wednesday they will be at the Woodville Community Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday they will be at the First Presbyterian Church on Washington Avenue at 1:30 p.m.

All of those are open to the public, if you can’t make it in person, you can fill out an online survey that is anonymous and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

As the Coastal Metropolitan Planning Organization develops their 2050 plan they are asking residents about a few different transportation topics including covering roadways, bicycling, pedestrians, public transportation, equity and resiliency.

“You know the southside, we have annexed a lot of property in the past 20 years on the southside, a lot of this was county at one point, now we’re trying to play catch up and become connected to the main part of Savannah. I think oftentimes, the southside folks feel like we are left out from time to time and this is just another piece to keep us connected to the overall aspect of Savannah,” District 6 Alderman Kurtis Purtee said.

