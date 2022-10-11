Records shed light on missing toddler’s family

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Today marks day six in the search for missing Chatham County toddler Quinton Simon. The one-year-old’s mother reported him missing last Wednesday morning.

The Chatham County Police department hasn’t released much about its investigation into Simon’s disappearance, so the WTOC Investigates team requested as much information as it could get its hands on related to the case.

Police and court records paint a picture of tense and divided home in the weeks leading up to his disappearance.

We know Quinton was living at his grandmother’s home off Buckhalter Road with his mother, her boyfriend, and his two siblings. Quinton’s grandmother had sole custody of the toddler and his oldest sibling.

Let’s start with this police report from September 7th.

It shows Quinton’s mother called police after a reported domestic dispute with his grandmother. Quinton’s mother did not press charges. Quinton’s grandmother told police on scene she was thinking about kicking her daughter and her boyfriend out of the home.

The next day, September 8th, she followed-through filing this paperwork to evict the couple.

She said her daughter got that paperwork two weeks later, around September 26th.

Separately, two days after that, on Wednesday, September 28th, Chatham County Judge Lisa Colbert ordered Quinton’s mother to start paying child support for Quinton and his older sibling.

Again, Quinton’s grandmother had sole custody of both children. That order came exactly a week before Quinton disappeared.

Chatham County Police said Quinton’s mother reported him missing on October 5th. They said her boyfriend was the last one to see him around 6 a.m. that morning.

Police have not named any suspects in the case. Stay with WTOC for updates.

