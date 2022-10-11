Savannah Fire Department honoring Firefighters who make significant contributions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department honored its best and brightest for outstanding service and heroism Tuesday.
Firefighters who make the most significant contributions to the department are nominated by their peers to receive the honors.
A number of current and retired firefighters were honored.
Including The 2021 Fire Officer of the Year, Capt. Joshua Homan, who was honored for his effort to automate the department’s workflow process.
“I am trying to be the driving force behind going paperless for the fire department and we are making leaps and bounds using technology when appropriate. "
Below is a complete list of those recognized:
Fire Officer of the Year: Joshua Homan
Firefighter of the Year: Michael Thompson
Rookie Firefighter of the Year: Samson Woodthorp
Fittest Firefighter: Steve Emberton
Fittest Senior Firefighter: Albert Payne
Spark Award: Sabrina Jeffcoat
Impact Award: Tangela Irwin
Unit Commendations Engine 8, C Shift revived a man with no pulse at a Victory Drive gas station on January 9, 2021: Eric McKenna, Timothy Doherty, Noah Gutierrez, and Mark Onorato
Engine 17, A Shift revived a runner who experienced Sudden Cardiac Death during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on November 6, 2021: Morgan Winsor, Andrew Stevenson, and Matthew Spivey
Engine 3, B Shift saved the life of an individual experiencing a medical emergency at a Bull Street pharmacy on November 13, 2021: Morgan Winsor, Matthew Spivey, Ronald Strauser, and Michael Greene
Rescue 1, C Shift saved the life of a distressed individual during a house fire in the 2200 Block of Krenson Street on November 6, 2021:Wesley Stoneman, Jeremy Kemp, Shawn Hartl, and Michael Harrison
Truck 5, A Shift rescued four people and their dog from a second story apartment ledge during a fire on October 7, 2021: Cory Dixon, Trevor Jaha, Justin Brown, and Dean Petri
Engine 3, C Shift responded with professionalism, composure, and devotion to patient care during a mass shooting in the 200 Block of Avery Street on June 11, 2021: Bryan Billotto, Stephen Sokolowski, and Michael Gallagher
Engine 5, C Shift resuscitated a cardiac arrest patient on December 22, 2021: Jeffrey Walton, Jeremy Veale, and Hector Gayton
Lifesaving Award Benjamin Szychowski, assisted by Engine 3 C Shift members Chad Osterlund and Michael Gallagher, revived a Brewer Street gunshot victim with no pulse on October 15, 2021
Promotions Battalion Chief: Steven Emberton
Captain: Gregory Capers, Timothy Doherty, Johnny Hinton, John Hancock, and Stephen SokolowskiFire Engineer: Joshua Fethke, Brent Copenhaver, Joshua Duran, Shawn Hartl, James McClendon, Renata Peters, Jeremiah Chancey, Terance Smalls, Shane White, and Stephen Williams
Retirees: Christopher Robinson Sr., Dietrich Chapple, Brian Wallace, Job Gutierrez, Steve Floyd, Norman Jones, Keith Sisco, Lewis Butler, and Johnny Hendrix
