Savannah Fire Department honoring Firefighters who make significant contributions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department honored its best and brightest for outstanding service and heroism Tuesday.

Firefighters who make the most significant contributions to the department are nominated by their peers to receive the honors.

A number of current and retired firefighters were honored.

Including The 2021 Fire Officer of the Year, Capt. Joshua Homan, who was honored for his effort to automate the department’s workflow process.

“I am trying to be the driving force behind going paperless for the fire department and we are making leaps and bounds using technology when appropriate. "

Below is a complete list of those recognized:

Fire Officer of the Year: Joshua Homan

Firefighter of the Year: Michael Thompson

Rookie Firefighter of the Year: Samson Woodthorp

Fittest Firefighter: Steve Emberton

Fittest Senior Firefighter: Albert Payne

Spark Award: Sabrina Jeffcoat

Impact Award: Tangela Irwin

Unit Commendations Engine 8, C Shift revived a man with no pulse at a Victory Drive gas station on January 9, 2021: Eric McKenna, Timothy Doherty, Noah Gutierrez, and Mark Onorato

Engine 17, A Shift revived a runner who experienced Sudden Cardiac Death during the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon on November 6, 2021: Morgan Winsor, Andrew Stevenson, and Matthew Spivey

Engine 3, B Shift saved the life of an individual experiencing a medical emergency at a Bull Street pharmacy on November 13, 2021: Morgan Winsor, Matthew Spivey, Ronald Strauser, and Michael Greene

Rescue 1, C Shift saved the life of a distressed individual during a house fire in the 2200 Block of Krenson Street on November 6, 2021:Wesley Stoneman, Jeremy Kemp, Shawn Hartl, and Michael Harrison

Truck 5, A Shift rescued four people and their dog from a second story apartment ledge during a fire on October 7, 2021: Cory Dixon, Trevor Jaha, Justin Brown, and Dean Petri

Engine 3, C Shift responded with professionalism, composure, and devotion to patient care during a mass shooting in the 200 Block of Avery Street on June 11, 2021: Bryan Billotto, Stephen Sokolowski, and Michael Gallagher

Engine 5, C Shift resuscitated a cardiac arrest patient on December 22, 2021: Jeffrey Walton, Jeremy Veale, and Hector Gayton

Lifesaving Award Benjamin Szychowski, assisted by Engine 3 C Shift members Chad Osterlund and Michael Gallagher, revived a Brewer Street gunshot victim with no pulse on October 15, 2021

Promotions Battalion Chief: Steven Emberton

Captain: Gregory Capers, Timothy Doherty, Johnny Hinton, John Hancock, and Stephen SokolowskiFire Engineer: Joshua Fethke, Brent Copenhaver, Joshua Duran, Shawn Hartl, James McClendon, Renata Peters, Jeremiah Chancey, Terance Smalls, Shane White, and Stephen Williams

Retirees: Christopher Robinson Sr., Dietrich Chapple, Brian Wallace, Job Gutierrez, Steve Floyd, Norman Jones, Keith Sisco, Lewis Butler, and Johnny Hendrix

