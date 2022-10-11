Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft.

This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope.

“Windows barred, door is locked, everything is cement around us. You think you’re fortified and they come through the place you least expect,” said Partner and Co-owner Cody Smith.

Cody Smith, partner and co-owner of Hemp Leaf, questions whether they were trying to get to them or the pharmacy next door.

“It all looks the same so how do you know where you’re at if you’re trying to get to this place.”

The thief, using what looks to be a trash bag, grabbed whatever was in reach totaling close to $1,500 of products.

And they fell in not once, but twice!

“I kinda laughed because it took a lot of work for him to get in here and that was a lot of dedication,” said partner Jay Cooper.

He had his laugh, but Jay Cooper, another partner of Hemp Leaf, is uneasy about what happened.

“Not necessarily personal, but you feel violated.”

Cooper was actually the first one to see the damage left behind, which is going to cost the store way more than the stuff that was stolen.

“For someone to come in and start destroying something we built from the ground up kinda hurts a little bit.”

The ceilings, floors and shelves will need to be repaired and replaced.

And until police catch who’s responsible...

Cooper said: “You’ll definitely notice your surroundings a bit more.”

They’re keeping an eye out and getting prepared in case they try to come back.

Savannah Police confirmed there are no updates on any suspects in custody or arrests.

Meanwhile Hemp Leaf is open - their set-up inside just looks a little different while they make repairs and renovate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
A fatal three-vehicle crash shutdown the Talmadge Bridge early Sunday morning.
Fatal 3 vehicle crash shut down Talmadge Bridge Sunday morning
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Phil the Park
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

Latest News

‘It takes a lot of courage:’ Safe Shelter holds vigil for domestic violence victims
THE News at 11
Bulloch Co. residents discuss community development with commissioners
THE News at 11
‘It takes a lot of courage:’ Safe Shelter holds vigil for domestic violence victims
THE News at 11
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling