Tattnall Co. Sheriff’s office looking for escaped inmates

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two inmates from the Tattnall County Jail have escaped, accord to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office.

30-year-old John Mincey and 18-year-old Meahki Carter escaped from the Tattnall County Jail around 2 p.m. today.

Carter is 5′10″ and weighs about 140 pounds. Carter was being held for Multiple Counts of Entering Auto, Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a Crime.

Mincey is described as 5′9″ and 180 pounds. Mincey was being held on Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Terroristic Threats and Acts and Probation Violation.

One was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and the other had on white boxers with a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information, should call the Tattnall County sheriff’s office at (912) 557-6777 or call 911.

