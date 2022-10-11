Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Texas officer acquitted of assault in fatal 2019 shooting

FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.
FILE - Pamela Turner was shot and killed by Texas officer in 2019.(Source: Family handout/KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press and JUAN A. LOZANO
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas police officer has been acquitted on an assault charge related to the 2019 fatal shooting of a woman with a history of mental illness after the two struggled over his stun gun.

A jury on Tuesday found Baytown Officer Juan Delacruz innocent of aggravated assault by a public servant for the May 2019 shooting death of Pamela Turner in the parking lot of an apartment complex where they both lived in suburban Houston.

Prosecutors had argued Delacruz, who is Hispanic, was not justified in using deadly force against Turner, who was Black, questioning whether he had been in danger. But the officer’s attorney told jurors Delacruz feared for his life and he only shot Turner in self-defense after she used his stun gun against him.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
Bones
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Quinton Simon
UPDATE: Chatham Co. PD provides new tips number for missing toddler
The 2018 Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival.
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Latest News

Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
FILE - Angela Lansbury appears during the press day for "Blithe Spirit" at the Ahmanson Theatre...
‘Murder, She Wrote’ actress Angela Lansbury dies at 96
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Justice Department asks Supreme Court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
Calhoun Square
Savannah City Council to vote on renaming Calhoun Square
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday