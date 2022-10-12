1 week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Its now been one week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon.

Chatham County Police are working to analyze some evidence they have collected in the Quinton Simon case. They returned to the home with search dogs Tuesday.

They say there’s belief that evidence will help move the case forward, as today marks day seven of the search.

WTOC spoke with people in Savannah who said they have been following the story since he disappeared and are still praying for the best outcome of Quinton coming home but as we cross the one week mark, they say you can’t help but think the worst case scenario.

“That’s not very good, that is a long time,” Jim Faber said.

“It’s a little kid you know, everybody just feels for the little kid and no one knows what happened to him, it’s a kid,” Willy Hill said.

As Chief Hadley says his team will likely continue working 18 hour days through this week, Savannah mayor Van Johnson says the city is looking to help the county however they can.

“This is tragic, certainly sad and any way we can provide assistance to Chatham County Police Department as they conduct their search, we will help, we are close enough to help, we have advanced resources and some of the best professionals available, as asked or requested, we will provide those services,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Chief Hadley says as his team continues the search for Quinton his team is tired, but determined to bring him home.

