15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St. in Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting on 3rd Street Tuesday in Garden City.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Garden City Police found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds behind a home.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Councilman for the area Richard Lassiter Junior says they are trying to improve safety measures for the area.

“It was actually pretty sad it kind of hit me when I saw the incident or situation. We just have to continue to work harder and work harder you know no days off. Continue to upgrade and do what needs to be done for the community.”

As neighbors said law enforcement was out here for several hours last night, they are reeling from the incident taking a young life the next day.

“We just have to keep them our prayers during this tragic time.”

Crime scene tape remains at the house Garden City Police responded to after the teen was killed. At the scene after the shooting, District four Councilman Richard Lassiter says he has been in close contact with family losing a 15 year old boy.

“They’re devastated and that’s an understatement. They just want to go ahead and seek justice for the incident that happened, said Councilman Lassiter.

Seeking justice as GBI officials say they haven’t identified the shooter.

Living in the area, Carlos Jordan says he was surprised to hear a kid lost his life.

“We don’t get that out here, not no kids at that. My son’s 13 so that could have been mine,” said Jordan.

Councilman Lassiter says they city is working to reduce gun violence.

“We have spot shotters in place. We have cameras on every entrance and exit in the neighborhood so we’re definitely taking measures to make the residents feel safe and we’ll continue to do so.”

The GBI will continue to investigate this deadly shooting.

