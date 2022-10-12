15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead following a shooting on 3rd Street Tuesday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Garden City Police found a 15-year-old with gunshot wounds behind a home.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Councilman for the area Richard Lassiter Junior says they are trying to improve safety measures for the area.

“It was actually pretty sad it kind of hit me when I saw the incident or situation. We just have to continue to work harder and work harder you know no days off. Continue to upgrade and do what needs to be done for the community.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.