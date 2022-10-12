Sky Cams
Gov. McMaster, SC state officials discuss CJ Cup tournament

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - We’re just one week away from the start of the CJ Cup tournament in Jasper County!

Today, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster along with other state officials gathered to express their excitement!

The Director of South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism says the tournament is expected to bring economic growth to the palmetto state.

That includes the golf business as a whole.

He says last year after the state hosted three big tournaments, golf rounds increased by 14%.

Today, Governor McMaster thanked the PGA and Congaree golf club for bringing the CJ cup to Ridgeland.

“We know that golf is a unique endeavor. I know a lot of you that play golf it combines the beauty and tranquility of nature out on the course with the talent and discipline, skills, and precision of the players in a quiet yet fierce competition,” said Governor McMaster.

The tournament kicks off next Wednesday and will go on through through Sunday.

There are several big names competing including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Tickets are currently on-sale.

For more information, click here.

