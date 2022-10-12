‘It’s joyous:’ St. Joseph’s Candler annual SmartWomen Expo and Luncheon held Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For over a 1,000 people, shopping Wednesday meant possibly helping a woman detect breast cancer early.

St. Joseph’s Candler held their annual SmartWomen Expo and Luncheon Wednesday that has raised 1.6 million dollars over the past 20 years.

More than 1,400 people are here to support breast cancer awareness month, this SmartWomen event has raised over a million dollars over the past 20 years it’s been held.”

“It’s camaraderie, it’s fun, it’s joyous.”

Shopping meets supporting the community as this event with more than 70 vendors puts money in the St. Joseph’s Candler Telfair Mammography Fund. The initiative giving eligible uninsured women an opportunity to get breast cancer screenings and other care.

Last year, the SmartWomen Expo and Luncheon raised nearly $200,000.

Lora Reese with St. Joesph’s Candler says breast cancer can be beat 90 to 95 percent of time if caught early.

“That allows us to pay for mammograms, breast biopsy, any kind of breast imaging women may need to get them to a diagnosis and that covers screening as well. We want people to absolutely find their cancer as early as possible.”

After shopping guilt free, everyone’s meal came with a side of inspiration from award-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien.

O’Brien, who headlines the CNN specials Black in America and Latino in America, says women of color especially need breast care because of health care disparities in their communities.

“I think for women of color is essential to understand what’s out there and how solutions are possible. If you fear cannot afford a mammogram, people can help you.”

Click here for Information on how you can donate to the Telfair Mammography Fund.

