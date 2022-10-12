Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Marine Science Day underway in Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The popular Marine Science Day is returning to Skidaway Island this weekend with the University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant giving folks an opportunity to encounter reptiles and marine life.

Anne Lindsay is the Associate Director of Education for the Marine Extension and Lisa Kovalanchik is the curator of the UGS Aquarium on Skidaway.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Quinton Simon
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
Records shed light on missing toddler’s family
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

Latest News

Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree
World War II planes flying into Savannah
World War II planes flying into Savannah
Marine Science Day
Marine Science Day
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree