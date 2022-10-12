Metter Police warn students of pranks during homecoming week

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students have traded pranks back and forth during homecoming week for decades.

But police are reminding them and their parents that taking things too far can lead to real trouble.

Metter Police say the last thing they want is to stop some harmless, good clean, fun. But when it it involves damage to property or injury to people, that takes it to a whole ‘nother level.

The rolls of paper return each year for Metter High’s Homecoming week. It’s part of an annual war of pranks between juniors and seniors.

Police say the majority of students keep things in check with displays like this that will clean up quickly. However, some go to far with paint and other materials or they bring the pranks to people who aren’t taking part in the first place.

“Sometimes, when it’s just toilet paper and stuff, we can make the kids go back and clean it up. But if they start damaging property and stuff like that, then we have to criminally charge them,” said Metter Police Chief Robert Shore.

He says a minor issue this week prompted a talk between police, students, and school leaders and things have stayed reasonable since then.

Chief Shore says a simple rule of thumb should be if you wouldn’t want it done to you, don’t do it to others.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.