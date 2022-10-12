Sky Cams
One person injured in shooting on Roberts Lane in Beaufort Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - One person has been injured in a shooting on Roberts Lane in Grays Hill, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the area of Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway at around 5:10 p.m. for a shots fired call.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived they found a man with gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are currently on scene investigating.

Expect to see an increase of law enforcement in the area.

