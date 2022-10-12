One week later, timeline of Quinton Simon’s disappearance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Quinton’s mom reported him missing around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, from his home on Buckhalter Road.

She told police her boyfriend was the last person to see him around 6 a.m. that morning. They say he was wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

That sparked an extensive search involving multiple agencies.

On Thursday - Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley confirmed police had obtained a search warrant for Quinton’s grandmother’s home where the family was living.

That’s when Grandmother Billie Howell told WTOC she recently filed to evict Quinton’s mom and her boyfriend and that Quinton’s mom called off his babysitter the morning he went missing.

Howell who was out of town at the time for work - has custody of Quinton and his older sibling.

“My mind has thought the worst and it’s prayed for the best. You know, I couldn’t imagine that she would hurt one of her kids but I can’t say the thought hasn’t gone through my mind a hundred thousand times,” Quinton’s Grandmother Billie Howell said.

On Friday - Chatham Police released a tip hotline for Quinton’s case.

The search continued. Chief Hadley said they did not suspect foul play.

Fast forward to Monday, police searched the home again, and drained the family’s backyard pool. We also learned more than 40 FBI agents are assisting in the search.

And on Tuesday, the department announced they had seized evidence they believed would help move the case forward... and that a criminal investigation is possible.

WTOC Investigates also obtained records that shed light on a tense, divided home leading up to Quinton’s disappearance.

That included a domestic dispute last month and a court order for Quinton’s mother to start paying his grandmother child support.

That order came down exactly one week before she reported Quinton missing.

