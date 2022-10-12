Police resume search at home of missing toddler

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they will return to the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon today. CCPD says they will have search dogs and investigators on site to gather and analyze evidence.

Today marks one week since Quinton was reported missing. Investigators have not released much information in the case, citing a need to protect any evidence for a potential criminal case. Police have not said if they suspect any specific crime was committed and have not named any suspects.

