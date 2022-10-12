Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police resume search at home of missing toddler

Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported missing about three hours later.(Chatham County Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County police say they will return to the home of missing toddler Quinton Simon today. CCPD says they will have search dogs and investigators on site to gather and analyze evidence.

Today marks one week since Quinton was reported missing. Investigators have not released much information in the case, citing a need to protect any evidence for a potential criminal case. Police have not said if they suspect any specific crime was committed and have not named any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quinton Simon
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
Records shed light on missing toddler’s family
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road

Latest News

One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island
Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island