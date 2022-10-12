Rain chances return today ahead of our next cold front

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid to upper 60s at daybreak.

Temperatures are a bit above average with a few spotty showers around this morning. pic.twitter.com/tn8QSuI5Gc — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 12, 2022

It’ll be a mostly dry morning commute, with a slight chance for showers near the coast. Temperatures warm up to the upper 70s by daybreak with the chance of showers and storms increasing during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 80, but you’ll cool down a few degrees if you get under one of these showers.

These showers and storms will move in ahead of a front that pushes through on Thursday. Showers are still possible overnight into Thursday morning, making for a potential wet morning commute for some. Even though this is the day our cold front moves in, highs will still reach the lower 80s.

Cooler and drier air begins to filter late Thursday afternoon. We’ll start feeling the nicer air on Friday morning with lows in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine around.

This weekend will be nearly-perfect, with morning lows in the low to mid 50s (some inland upper 40s) and highs near 80 degrees.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Karl will bring rain to the central Gulf Coast of Mexico. This will lead to flooding for portions of this region. This system will move inland and dissipate on Friday. There are no other areas of potential development for us to watch at this time.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

