Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Four more names announced Tuesday as tournament week at the CJ Cup draws closer just eight days from the first round now and an impressive field continues to build for the PGA Tour event at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.

The Tour announced that World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be playing in the limited field event meaning 6 of the top-10 players in the Official World Golf Rankings are now committed with defending champion Rory McIlrory the first to say he was coming to the Lowcountry a month ago.

Stars John Rahm, Justin Thomas and reigning RBC Heritage champion Jordan Spieth are also playing. And with the top 60 players in the world exempt into the 78-player field, Congaree director of golf Bruce Davidson expects fans will be able to see big names in every group off the tee next week.

“If you look at who else has committed, Danny Willett is playing, Gary Woodland - U.S. Open champion. I believe Rickie Fowler’s playing, Lucas Glover, who has done so much for Sergeant Jasper, U.S. Open champion. So, we’re delighted with the field. A bunch of the Tour guys will go to Zozo this week in Japan, and I think the PGA Tour is putting a charter directly to Charleston to take as many back here as want to. But we’re very confident on having a great field.

There are no restrictions on attendance for Congaree’s second PGA Tour event after last summer’s Palmetto Championship. But Davidson still expects the CJ Cup to have a more intimate feel than most big events with roughly 5,000 fans per day as opposed to crowds several times that size for most tournaments with similar fields.

And he says, that will create a rare opportunity for golf fans in the Lowcountry next week.

