Top Teacher: Matt Olsen

Matt Olsen
Matt Olsen(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Music can change the world because it can change people. It’s a feeling that can give a person a lift.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher. Matt Olsen from Brooklet.

The Southeast Bulloch High School band launching into one of their songs as their band director Matt Olsen keeps them in time. Olsen has been teaching at Southeast Bulloch for 20 years and loves it here.

“Brooklet is Mayberry. It’s just a sweet little town. I raised my 3 daughters through here and can’t imagine being any place else.”

Music is Olsen’s passion and so is seeing and hearing his students get better.

“The light bulb moment is the thing. When you have a kid who struggles with something, and struggles with something, They overcome that little spot and everything lights up, and they want to do it better, that’s that point when they just take off.”

“I nominated him because he is one of my greatest teachers. Anytime I need anything I can talk to him.”

“I want them to be good people, I want them to work, I want them to know how to treat other people. I want them to know what it means to be productive and be a part of something.”

Matt Olsen this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

