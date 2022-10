TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is under a boil water alert.

The City of Tybee Island says that this is due to an earlier issue that caused a service disruption.

The city is under a boil water alert until further notice.

Boil Water Alert in Force for Tybee Island https://t.co/ZdwBm3tUuT pic.twitter.com/BLBkj8KNFf — City of Tybee Island (@cityoftybee) October 12, 2022

