Warrants issued for 27 people following $70,000 check cashing scam in Evans Co.

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - More than two dozen face charges from Claxton to Savannah for forging checks and costing business owners thousands.

Evans County’s sheriff says this has turned into one of the bigger fraud cases they’ve seen in quite some time.

He says people creating bogus checks with the routing numbers of real business’ accounts. They now have 27 people facing charges and almost $70,000 in losses.

He says his investigators have been working with others agencies from Tattnall to Chatham counties once they realized they were seeing similar cases in each community.

“I don’t know that we have a nexus to draw them together yet. What we have now is individuals who’ve seen an opportunity,” Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards said.

He urges businesses to check their monthly bank statements for any unusual checks or other activity to make sure you’ve not been a victim.

The sheriff says they have a handful of these folks already in custody. He’s asking for the rest to turn themselves in, get a bond, and get the cases into the court system.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.