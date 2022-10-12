Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

World War II planes flying into Savannah

By Tim Guidera
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World War II planes will fill the sky over Savannah this weekend but they will be flown by hobbyists on the ground at a Remote Control Plane event presented by the Historical Society of the Mighty 8th Air Force.

Bill Barbee is the president of the Tri-County RC Flyers Club, George Springer is the vice president of the executive board of the Mighty 8th Air Force.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Quinton Simon
Chatham County PD seizing evidence in Quinton Simon case
Records shed light on missing toddler’s family
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling

Latest News

Marine Science Day
Marine Science Day underway in Savannah
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree
Marine Science Day
Marine Science Day
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree
Strong field shaping up for next week’s CJ cup at Congaree