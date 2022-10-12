World War II planes flying into Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World War II planes will fill the sky over Savannah this weekend but they will be flown by hobbyists on the ground at a Remote Control Plane event presented by the Historical Society of the Mighty 8th Air Force.

Bill Barbee is the president of the Tri-County RC Flyers Club, George Springer is the vice president of the executive board of the Mighty 8th Air Force.

