3 officers shot in Bristol, authorities say

Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.
Three officers have been shot in Bristol, according to state police.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Connecticut State Police say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer-involved shooting.

State Police say three officers have been shot.

There was no comment on the seriousness of their injuries.

Lifestar also confirmed to Channel 3 that they responded to the area.

