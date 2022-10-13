Balance and Fall Prevention Awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Balance issues or dizziness can impact your ability to move, function and enjoy life.

That’s why one local center is providing services to help spread awareness for Balance and Fall Prevention and help you get physical!

Dr. Jordan Brown is a physical therapist at FYZICAL Therapy and Balance Center in Savannah and he gave some tips on how to maintain balance.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.