Boil water advisory lifted for Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The boil water advisory has been lifted for Tybee Island.
The City of Tybee Island is under a boil water alert.
The City of Tybee Island says that this is due to an automated communication error which caused the well pumps to shut down.
That resulted in the loss of water pressure throughout the distribution system.
The city is under a boil water alert until further notice.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends boil water to be used for:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing food and preparing food and baby formula
- Making ice
- Drinking water for pets
To properly boil tap water for use, the city recommends residents should:
- Heat water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the container
- Continue heating the water for one minute once it begins to boil
- Remove the water from the heat source and allow to cool before use
Tybee remained under the voluntary boil alert on Thursday. The Health Department has since put mandatory safety requirements in restaurants that has caused some of them to close.
They are under a mandatory water testing schedule for 24 hours. The last test will be submitted at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday night and the results will be back around 8 p.m.
Tybee will make a decision about lifting the advisory based on those results.
