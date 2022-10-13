A cold front moves in today, drier weather settles in!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heavy rain from overnight has left roads damp this morning during the commute.

The heavy rain is gone early this morning, but there are a few light showers still lingering! pic.twitter.com/JSzkqxsYJv — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) October 13, 2022

A few light showers will linger early this morning, but most of the heavy rain is gone. Patchy fog is also possible during the morning commute, mainly for inland communities. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 60s under cloudy skies. A few light showers are possible as the front moves in this afternoon, but most of us will be dry.

We're tracking a few dense patches of fog around the area, with more likely to for through sunrise before they lift out by mid-morning. #becarefuloutthere #StayUpdated pic.twitter.com/bXlzRg5a61 — Dylan Smith (@WxDylanSmith) October 13, 2022

Cooler and drier air begins to filter late Thursday afternoon. We’ll start feeling the nicer air on Friday morning with lows in the mid 50s. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Friday with plenty of sunshine around. This will be nearly-perfect weather for the first day of the Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill!

This weekend will be a great one to spend outside, with morning lows in the low to mid 50s (some inland upper 40s) and highs near 80 degrees. Saturday morning will be the cooler of the two.

Another front moves in on Monday, leading to a reinforcing shot of colder air. After highs reach about 80 on Monday, we’ll top out near 70 on Tuesday. Wednesday morning will be one of the coolest of the season, with lows in the mid 40s possible for Savannah and the surrounding communities.

