Construction to limit parking for early voting at Bulloch Co. annex

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - As election workers prepare, the staff in one county is advising voters to be prepared for a slight challenge.

It’s all about parking.

Bulloch County’s election supervisor says all Georgia voters need to remember to bring a photo ID to their polling site. She also suggests you look at your county’s sample ballot online to be familiar before you arrive.

Locally, timing could be everything at this building when it comes to parking.

As election workers get ready for November, early voting machines sit ready at the Bulloch County annex for the thousands of voters expected through the rest of October. Outside the building, demo crews fence off a portion of the county parking lot for construction.

That will put already-limited parking at even more of a premium. Election supervisor Shontay Jones suggests people plan their visit for the off-peak times.

“Coming in earlier in the day could be beneficial, because we do have two other offices in our building that are open as well,” said Jones.

She also suggests you park across the street or next door if you’re able to walk.

She says you’re even welcome to call the elections office to ask how the lines are if you’re thinking of running in to vote.

But they’ll also have the last two Saturdays of this month for voting here as well.

