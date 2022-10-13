Date set for Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A date has been set for the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son. Paul and Maggie Murdaugh died on June 7, 2021 at their Colleton County property.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the murder trial would start on January 30, 2023 and last until February 17, 2023.

The Attorney General’s office says Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the trial, which will take place at the Colleton County Courthouse.

