Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Emily’s Trick or Treat coming to Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation will bring Halloween fun to children at the Dwaine and Cynthia Willet Children’s Hospital in Savannah, while continuing to raise money and awareness with their first Emily’s Trick or Treat Event in Savannah this weekend.

Katheryn Owens, of the foundation, has seen this event grow since 2017.

She joined WTOC on Morning Break with a look at who Emily’s Trick or Treat is for and who it will help.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing toddler believed to be dead, according to Chatham Co. Police
Homeless camp
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
Records shed light on missing toddler’s family
Police said 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 and was reported...
One week since the disappearance of Quinton Simon
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
15-year-old dead following shooting on 3rd St. in Garden City

Latest News

‘Iron Family’ documentary premiering Friday
‘Iron Family’ documentary premiering Friday
South Carolina Land Trust Days
South Carolina Land Trust Days
Balance and Fall Prevention Awareness
Balance and Fall Prevention Awareness
South Carolina Land Trust Days
South Carolina Land Trust Days