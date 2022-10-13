End Zone: Scores for Week 9 of high school football
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
GHSA
- Richmond Hill at Valdosta
- Evans at Effingham County
- Grovetown at Glynn Academy
- Lakeside-Evans at South Effingham
- Ware County at Bradwell Institute
- Statesboro at Coffee
- Greenbrier at Jenkins
- Southeast Bulloch at Benedictine
- Islands at Burke County
- New Hampstead at Wayne County
- Johnson at Calvary Day
- Jeff Davis at Fitzgerald
- Appling County at Windsor Forest
- Brantley County at Vidalia
- Toombs County at Pierce County
- Bryan County at Screven County
- Savannah at Metter
- Portal at Emanuel County Institute
- McIntosh County Academy at Montgomery County
- Swainsboro at East Laurens
SCHSL
- May River at Colleton County
- James Island at Bluffton
- Hilton Head Island at Lucy Beckham
- Hanahan at Battery Creek
- Wade Hampton at Woodland
- Barnwell at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
- Whale Branch at Allendale-Fairfax
- Branchville at Estill
- Bulloch Academy at Thomas Jefferson
- Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy
- Hilton Head Prep at Pinewood Prep
- Northwood Academy at John Paul II
- Thomas Heyward at Beaufort Academy
- Northside Christian at Bethesda
- Cross Schools at St. John’s Christian
