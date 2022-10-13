Sky Cams
End Zone: Scores for Week 9 of high school football

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 9 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

GHSA
  • Richmond Hill at Valdosta
  • Evans at Effingham County
  • Grovetown at Glynn Academy
  • Lakeside-Evans at South Effingham
  • Ware County at Bradwell Institute
  • Statesboro at Coffee
  • Greenbrier at Jenkins
  • Southeast Bulloch at Benedictine
  • Islands at Burke County
  • New Hampstead at Wayne County
  • Johnson at Calvary Day
  • Jeff Davis at Fitzgerald
  • Appling County at Windsor Forest
  • Brantley County at Vidalia
  • Toombs County at Pierce County
  • Bryan County at Screven County
  • Savannah at Metter
  • Portal at Emanuel County Institute
  • McIntosh County Academy at Montgomery County
  • Swainsboro at East Laurens
SCHSL
  • May River at Colleton County
  • James Island at Bluffton
  • Hilton Head Island at Lucy Beckham
  • Hanahan at Battery Creek
  • Wade Hampton at Woodland
  • Barnwell at Ridgeland-Hardeeville
  • Whale Branch at Allendale-Fairfax
  • Branchville at Estill
  • Bulloch Academy at Thomas Jefferson
  • Hilton Head Christian at Pee Dee Academy
  • Hilton Head Prep at Pinewood Prep
  • Northwood Academy at John Paul II
  • Thomas Heyward at Beaufort Academy
  • Northside Christian at Bethesda
  • Cross Schools at St. John’s Christian

