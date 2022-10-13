Fort Stewart celebrates ‘official’ return from Europe

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - This afternoon, Fort Stewart celebrated the ‘official’ arrival back home of one of its brigades.

Third Infantry Division’s First Brigade Combat Team deployed to Europe for training in early 2022 in a rapid response to military tensions here.

The division deployed more than 3,000 troops in a week’s time. Commanders credited soldiers, as well as families, and civilian personnel for making this happen on the heels of the brigade’s deployment to Korea.

Today, they symbolically uncased the brigade flags to mark their return.

“It’s fulfilling to know that our nation and our allies needed us to respond to a call and our soldiers, our families, and our community were ready for that and that’s what we were able to do,” said LTC Stoney Portis, 3-69 Armor Battalion Commander.

The troops returned in late August. Today’s flag uncasing ceremony comes after soldiers returned from a month of leave time to reunite with families.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.