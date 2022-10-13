HUGS to hold Boo Bash masquerade and casino night fundraiser

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A local counseling and addiction recovery nonprofit is holding a fundraiser tomorrow night, and you could walk away with some big prizes for helping out.

Heads-Up Guidance Services, also known as HUGS, will host it’s annual Boo Bash masquerade and casino night tomorrow night starting at 7 p.m. on Tybee Island.

The formal event at Hotel Tybee will include food, music, entertainment, casino games, and an open bar.

HUGS provides affordable and accessible professional behavioral health counseling and addiction recovery services to children and adults.

100% of ticket and sponsorship proceeds will go towards expanding their service area and to establish an endowment.

“But the tax dollar doesn’t already go to fund the services we provide in the community. So it really does depend entirely on the support of our volunteer professional counselors, and people in the community just like you,” said Andrea Epting, found and CEO of HUGS.

Tickets cost $150 per person, which includes $1,500 in “funny money” for the casino games.

The event is 21 and up, bring your masquerade mask.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.

