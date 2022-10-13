‘Iron Family’ documentary premiering Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Earlier this year, we told you about the documentary Savannah State University literature professor Chad Faries had written about his sister and was entering into film festivals around the country.

Well, “Iron Family’' won awards at practically every one it has entered, and Friday night, it makes its Savannah premier.

“Iron Family’' is the story of a young woman with Down Syndrome, who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey - and every summer for the past six years has written and performed a different play bringing those three themes together in her home town of Iron River, Michigan.

Chad Faries joined WTOC on Morning Break, along with the star of “Iron Family,’’ his sister and playwright Jazmine Faries.

