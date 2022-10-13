Sky Cams
Judge orders Marc Wilson to pay $6,000 in restitution

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has ordered Marc Wilson to pay $6,000 in restitution.

Judge Ronald Thompson made the ruling in the case of the man convicted of killing Haley Hutcheson during a road rage incident in Bulloch County.

According to court documents, Wilson will pay $6,000 to the victims family through the Georgia Crime Victims Compensation Board.

Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September after being found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in late August.

